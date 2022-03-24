After-Hours Earnings Report for March 24, 2022 : MAXN, ATHA, ADMA, CODX, TFFP, MDWT, OSS, MDVL, PBLA, SGLB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/24/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.30. This value represents a 1281.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MAXN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -14.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MAXN is -2.34 vs. an industry ratio of 57.80.



Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 154.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ATHA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.7%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATHA is -6.77 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -17.65%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ADMA is -2.86 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 65.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CODX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -12.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CODX is 5.56 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TFFP is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 119.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDWT is 20.48 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OSS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for OSS is 44.33 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 40.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MDVL is -0.83 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 111.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PBLA and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PBLA is -2.81 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SGLB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGLB is -2.99 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.





