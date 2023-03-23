After-Hours Earnings Report for March 23, 2023 : OXM, ADMA, HROW, ALPN, CURV, HRTX, CELC, QRHC, BCAB, LFT, KULR, JOAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/23/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.14. This value represents a 27.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADMA is -10.03 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 1400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HROW is -26.17 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10.



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ALPN is -3.97 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 177.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CURV had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 5.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 53.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTX is -1.08 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -5.11 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QRHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QRHC is 15.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.74. This value represents a 17.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BCAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BCAB is -0.79 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00.



Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 54.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LFT is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



KULR Technology Group, Inc. (KULR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. KULR reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.KULR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -25%. JOANN, Inc. (JOAN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 71.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JOAN is -2.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.





