After-Hours Earnings Report for March 23, 2022 : FUL, KBH, OLLI, TCOM, OXM, FSM, RLMD, SOL, PHUN, APTX, SIEN, CELC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 10.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FUL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 16.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. This value represents a 49.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 3.72 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 29.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OLLI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.66%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 18.43 vs. an industry ratio of -36.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 242.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -109.91 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 946.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -40.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 11.14 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FSM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 8.43 vs. an industry ratio of -165.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.60. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for RLMD is -3.40 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Renesola Ltd. (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SOL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 28.46 vs. an industry ratio of 61.20.



Phunware, Inc. (PHUN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 72.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PHUN is -11.00 vs. an industry ratio of -87.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aptinyx Inc. (APTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APTX is -2.64 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sientra, Inc. (SIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 29 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SIEN is -2.15 vs. an industry ratio of -17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CELC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -4.63 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





