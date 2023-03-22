After-Hours Earnings Report for March 22, 2023 : CHWY, KBH, WOR, PHR, MLKN, SCS, AFYA, AEVA, NN, SCPH, RANI, BAK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/22/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -36.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is -1994.00 vs. an industry ratio of -67.20.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 28.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 8.89 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 38.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 53.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLKN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Afya Limited (AFYA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 211.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AFYA is 9.81 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AEVA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEVA is -2.41 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 73.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -3.45 vs. an industry ratio of -18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SCPH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -9.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SCPH is -4.88 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.



Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RANI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -10.71%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for RANI is -4.81 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.



Braskem S.A. (BAK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.09. This value represents a 554.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BAK is -173.25 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30.





