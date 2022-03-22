After-Hours Earnings Report for March 22, 2022 : ADBE, HQY, PAGS, WOR, AIR, POSH, GAN, XGN, APTO, CLBS, AVGR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/22/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.77. This value represents a 4.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 40.97 vs. an industry ratio of 36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 69.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PAGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 22.14 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 0.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WOR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 8.42 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 67.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 19.08 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Poshmark, Inc. (POSH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 460.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POSH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for POSH is -23.22 vs. an industry ratio of 68.90.



GAN Limited (GAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 51.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GAN is -11.22 vs. an industry ratio of -84.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exagen Inc. (XGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 81.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for XGN is -4.79 vs. an industry ratio of -27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aptose Biosciences, Inc. (APTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for APTO is -1.86 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBS is -1.38 vs. an industry ratio of -17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avinger, Inc. (AVGR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGR is -0.87 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





