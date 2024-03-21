After-Hours Earnings Report for March 21, 2024 : AIR, AMPX, ASXC, CBUS, CUTR, DRCT, FDX, HYPR, IDN, LULU, NKE, OSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.



Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AMPX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -22.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. ASXC reported earnings of $-0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -28.57%.ASXC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -28.57%. Cibus, Inc. (CBUS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.12. This value represents a 62.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CBUS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -916.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CBUS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Cutera, Inc. (CUTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The laser systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.20. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CUTR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 2700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DRCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DRCT is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.49. This value represents a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FDX and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HYPR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HYPR is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IDN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for IDN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.01. This value represents a 13.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LULU and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 12.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.60.



One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters OSS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OSS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.