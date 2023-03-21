After-Hours Earnings Report for March 21, 2023 : NKE, GME, HQY, ARRY, AIR, VNET, TELA, HYPR, TBIO, IDN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/21/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 40.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 38.60 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 65.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -12.59 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 75.56 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 214.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARRY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARRY is 66.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AAR Corp. (AIR)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 7.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AIR is 18.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -3.13 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30.



TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 1.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TELA is -3.81 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.



Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 90.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HYPR and beat the expectations the other quarter. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2023 short interest update, increased 180.76% from previous report on 2/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HYPR is -1.27 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 25.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TBIO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TBIO is -1.24 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IDN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for IDN is -10.45 vs. an industry ratio of 85.50.





