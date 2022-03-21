After-Hours Earnings Report for March 21, 2022 : NKE, TME, ORIC, TELA, DRIO, CXDO, SSKN, KERN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/21/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 18.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 35.96 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 45.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TME missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 15.81 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 27.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ORIC is -3.21 vs. an industry ratio of -17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.54. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for TELA is -5.56 vs. an industry ratio of -17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.13. This value represents a 6.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DRIO is -1.54 vs. an industry ratio of -11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 94.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CXDO is 51.38 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SSKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -133.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SSKN is -11.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60.



Akerna Corp. (KERN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 51.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KERN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for KERN is -1.68 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.