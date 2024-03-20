After-Hours Earnings Report for March 20, 2024 : MU, FIVE, KBH, CHWY, EPAC, GES, SCS, OABI, SERA, TRVI, ELA, RANI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 79.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -160.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is -88.68 vs. an industry ratio of -88.40.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.78. This value represents a 23.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 37.30 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KB Home (KBH)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 7.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 8.99 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 225.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 1668.00 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 2.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAC Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 19.82 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 10.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GES and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 9.28 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Steelcase Inc. (SCS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCS and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SCS is 16.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OmniAb, Inc. (OABI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 342.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OABI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OABI is -9.94 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80.



Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SERA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SERA is -7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRVI and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TRVI is -11.16 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.



Envela Corporation (ELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. ELA reported earnings of $0.22 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -72.73%.ELA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -25%. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (RANI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 5.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RANI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -34.62%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RANI is -2.55 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.





