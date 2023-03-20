After-Hours Earnings Report for March 20, 2023 : LTRN, XGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/20/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 58.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LTRN and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LTRN is -3.17 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Exagen Inc. (XGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 69.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XGN is -0.84 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70.





