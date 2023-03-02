After-Hours Earnings Report for March 2, 2023 : AVGO, COST, VMW, MRVL, HPE, ZS, COO, DELL, ESTC, CHPT, VSCO, JWN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/02/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $9.38. This value represents a 22.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 15.92 vs. an industry ratio of 71.20.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.20. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 33.54 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vmware, Inc. (VMW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 2.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 27.87 vs. an industry ratio of 36.00.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 11.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 30.24 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 28.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -76.00 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 17.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 25.95 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 19.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 6.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 26.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -30.23 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHPT is -11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 13.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 7.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 47.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JWN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





