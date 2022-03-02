After-Hours Earnings Report for March 2, 2022 : SNOW, VEEV, OKTA, SPLK, PSTG, DSGX, NTNX, BOX, AEO, AI, ZUO, GEF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/02/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 31.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -125.93 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 90.64 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Okta, Inc. (OKTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.27. This value represents a 243.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OKTA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -75.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -42.14 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Splunk Inc. (SPLK)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.21. This value represents a 98.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -19.65 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 76.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is -77.21 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DSGX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 69.98 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.70. This value represents a 11.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -9.53 vs. an industry ratio of 64.70.



Box, Inc. (BOX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -93.78 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEO is 9.31 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 173.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AI is -10.17 vs. an industry ratio of 64.70.



Zuora, Inc. (ZUO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZUO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -23.40 vs. an industry ratio of -12.20.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 96.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





