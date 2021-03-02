After-Hours Earnings Report for March 2, 2021 : ROST, VEEV, HPE, DAR, JWN, AMBA, GO, URBN, BOX, QTRX, BGS, NVEE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/02/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 19.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2800%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 83.73 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 150.62 vs. an industry ratio of -117.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 81.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -29.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 31.74 vs. an industry ratio of 74.80.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 54.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 48.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DAR is 34.07 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 90.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is -11.04 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -81.37 vs. an industry ratio of 51.30.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 117.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GO is 30.96 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 262.62 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Box, Inc. (BOX) is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 63.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -61.23 vs. an industry ratio of -117.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. QTRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2020 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QTRX is -60.34 vs. an industry ratio of 60.60.



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BGS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BGS is 13.10 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 29.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for NVEE is 28.07 vs. an industry ratio of 74.70.





