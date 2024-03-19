After-Hours Earnings Report for March 19, 2024 : HQY, ORLA, TSHA, RLMD, DSGN, CYCC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 61.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 54.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. ORLA reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -85.71%. In the past year ORLA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 90.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TSHA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -141.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TSHA is -4.73 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70.



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.88. This value represents a 30.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RLMD and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RLMD is -1.66 vs. an industry ratio of -7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DSGN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGN is -1.94 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-6.35. This value represents a 29.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CYCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CYCC is -0.09 vs. an industry ratio of -2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





