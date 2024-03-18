After-Hours Earnings Report for March 18, 2024 : STNE, DLO, ALPN, YY, BTBT, CMTL, LTRN, EYEN, RAIL, RFIL, PRSO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/18/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 158.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 19.44 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLO has met analyst expectations once The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 32.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 21.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALPN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -51.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ALPN is -32.48 vs. an industry ratio of -7.40.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 30.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 9.46 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.



Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 93.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BTBT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BTBT is -11.05 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 5.16 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20.



Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 29.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LTRN is -5.84 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70.



Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year EYEN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EYEN is -2.37 vs. an industry ratio of -2.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 103.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RAIL is -8.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 350.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RFIL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RFIL is 77.25 vs. an industry ratio of 29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Peraso Inc. (PRSO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.15. This value represents a 35.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRSO and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRSO is -0.08 vs. an industry ratio of -19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.