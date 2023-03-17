After-Hours Earnings Report for March 17, 2023 : HITI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/17/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



High Tide Inc. (HITI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HITI is -6.71 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.





