After-Hours Earnings Report for March 17, 2022 : FDX, GME, STNE, CBAY, SPPI, QRHC, DLNG, USIO, BOXL, BIOL, AFIB, INTZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/17/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.69. This value represents a 35.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 10.93 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 43.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -49.07 vs. an industry ratio of -9.80.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 94.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 104.89 vs. an industry ratio of -80.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 56.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAY is -2.38 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2022 short interest update, increased 166.41% from previous report on 2/15/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SPPI is -0.79 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 500.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. QRHC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QRHC is 88.57 vs. an industry ratio of 51.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 3.26 vs. an industry ratio of -1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Usio, Inc. (USIO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year USIO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for USIO is -111.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 1000.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BOXL Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BOXL is -5.38 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Biolase, Inc. (BIOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BIOL is -3.38 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.92. This value represents a 7.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for AFIB is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intrusion Inc. (INTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for INTZ is -2.05 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.





