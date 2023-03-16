After-Hours Earnings Report for March 16, 2023 : FDX, MNTK, GERN, BLFS, CBAY, COOK, BLND, PRPL, HQI, KRT, HNRG, MMAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/16/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.67. This value represents a 41.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Montauk Renewables, Inc. (MNTK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 19 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MNTK is 28.19 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70.



Geron Corporation (GERN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GERN is -6.89 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40.



BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLFS is -34.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60.



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAY is -7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



Traeger, Inc. (COOK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 78.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COOK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -124.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COOK is -3.45 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



Blend Labs, Inc. (BLND)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BLND is -1.39 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70.



Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 82.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRPL is -9.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



HireQuest, Inc. (HQI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HQI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -15.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HQI is 18.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 3.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for KRT is 11.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 180.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HNRG Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HNRG is -36.84 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.



Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 61.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MMAT is -2.03 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.





