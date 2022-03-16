After-Hours Earnings Report for March 16, 2022 : LEN, WSM, ZTO, SMTC, GES, CPRX, PD, REI, BAK, PANL, SMTS, ELA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/16/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.60. This value represents a 27.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 5.45 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.78. This value represents a 21.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 10.44 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 26.04 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 58.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 33.82 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GES has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 6.18 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRX is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -21.94 vs. an industry ratio of -75.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ring Energy, Inc. (REI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. REI reported earnings of $0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a In the past year REI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Braskem S.A. (BAK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 543.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BAK is 1.95 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PANL is 4.22 vs. an industry ratio of -26.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. SMTS reported earnings of $0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -40.00%.Envela Corporation (ELA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. ELA reported earnings of $0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 66.67%. In the past year ELA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.