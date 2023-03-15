After-Hours Earnings Report for March 15, 2023 : ADBE, FNV, FIVE, ZTO, PATH, ARRY, EVCM, CPRX, YY, FSM, CDRE, PTRA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/15/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Adobe Inc. (ADBE)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.97. This value represents a 4.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADBE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -0.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ADBE is 27.43 vs. an industry ratio of 35.00.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 1.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 37.71 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 23.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -3.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 42.18 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ZTO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZTO is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of -3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -26.11 vs. an industry ratio of -17.40.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 214.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARRY and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ARRY is 75.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for EVCM is 32.07 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRX is 20.34 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 106.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 117.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 20.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FSM is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDRE is 120.24 vs. an industry ratio of 96.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Proterra Inc (PTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 43.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PTRA is -3.10 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.





