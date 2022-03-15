After-Hours Earnings Report for March 15, 2022 : SMAR, YY, CAL, ATCX, LX, HQI, PKOH, LOTZ, ATHX, CLPR, CHMI, PFMT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/15/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 104.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -34.84 vs. an industry ratio of -76.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 65.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is -51.04 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 2133.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 4.79 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 132.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATCX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATCX is 28.55 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 25.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LX is 1.07 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



HireQuest, Inc. (HQI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 90.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQI Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for HQI is 18.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The metal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 122.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PKOH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -214.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PKOH is -61.08 vs. an industry ratio of -61.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 87.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LOTZ is -2.58 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.



Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 36.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ATHX is -1.87 vs. an industry ratio of -0.10.



Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CLPR is 33.96 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 24.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CHMI is 7.38 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 271.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PFMT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PFMT is -13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.





