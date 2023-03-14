After-Hours Earnings Report for March 14, 2023 : LEN, SMAR, S, STNE, CTOS, GES, SNPO, CASA, VCSA, PRCH, APEI, WGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/14/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2023. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 42.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 10.89 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 7.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -23.94 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 25.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year S has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80.



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 350.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STNE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for STNE is 28.63 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -116.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CTOS is 44.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guess?, Inc. (GES)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 8.80 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 76.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPO is 24.59 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CASA is -3.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 583.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VCSA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VCSA is -2.10 vs. an industry ratio of -14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for PRCH is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Public Education, Inc. (APEI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 136.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for APEI is -29.71 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 11.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WGS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WGS is -0.41 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40.





