After-Hours Earnings Report for March 14, 2022 : MTN, COUP, CVGW, BRT, WPRT, LIFE, ASUR, SLGG, DMAC, CRD.B

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/14/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $5.70. This value represents a 57.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 31.32 vs. an industry ratio of 37.30.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 8.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COUP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -49.19 vs. an industry ratio of -76.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 105.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 25.99 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BRT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BRT is 18.48 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPRT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is 144.00 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 48.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LIFE is -2.99 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Asure Software Inc (ASUR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASUR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ASUR is -69.10 vs. an industry ratio of 76.30.



Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 54.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLGG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SLGG is -2.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 30.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DMAC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for DMAC is -3.48 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



Crawford & Company (CRD.B)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 17.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRD.B has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CRD.B is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.90.





