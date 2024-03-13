After-Hours Earnings Report for March 13, 2024 : LEN, PATH, S, MOR, NVGS, NOA, NN, EGY, PANL, ANIK, HNRG, CHRS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Lennar Corporation (LEN)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.21. This value represents a 4.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LEN is 11.56 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PATH and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PATH is -112.00 vs. an industry ratio of -17.50.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -26.62 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.



MorphoSys AG (MOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.06. This value represents a 146.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MORThe days to cover, as reported in the 2/29/2024 short interest update, increased 265.25% from previous report on 2/15/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MOR is -7.21 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -30%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 13.55 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 27.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NOA is 14.98 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -7.94 vs. an industry ratio of -17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The international company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EGY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for EGY is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 4.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PANL is 8.62 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for ANIK is -57.31 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The coal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 65.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HNRG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for HNRG is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10.



Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 56.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CHRS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -15.58%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CHRS is -1.03 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.