After-Hours Earnings Report for March 13, 2023 : GTLB, DCGO, CDMO, AVD, SGHT, SEMR, LX, BBAI, BZFD, WPRT, OPRT, HEAR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/13/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 28.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2023 short interest update, increased 129.43% from previous report on 2/15/2023. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -32.38 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



DocGo Inc. (DCGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 70.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCGO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCGO is 30.54 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CDMO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is -232.50 vs. an industry ratio of -3.00.



American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 56.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVD is 23.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sight Sciences, Inc. (SGHT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SGHT is -4.95 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SEMR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SEMR is -32.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40.



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LX is 2.88 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 87.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAI is -2.68 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.



BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BZFD is -1.77 vs. an industry ratio of 37.10.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is -7.73 vs. an industry ratio of 7.70.



Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 97.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OPRT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for OPRT is 2.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HEAR is -5.43 vs. an industry ratio of -48.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





