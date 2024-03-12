After-Hours Earnings Report for March 12, 2024 : QFIN, CYRX, WEST, SKIN, RXT, MXCT, IAUX, SWIM, HRTX, CLOV, GHLD, NRGV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters QFIN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -25.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 4.16 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CYRX is -13.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



Westrock Coffee Company (WEST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 105.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 28 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for WEST is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.



The Beauty Health Company (SKIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 466.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SKIN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -183.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIN is -4.49 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60.



Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RXT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RXT is -13.13 vs. an industry ratio of -17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MXCT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MXCT is -9.93 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. IAUX reported earnings of $-0.05 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -20.00%.The last two quarters IAUX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -166.67%. Latham Group, Inc. (SWIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 17.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SWIM is -20.63 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 11.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -58.82%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTX is -2.59 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 21.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLOV and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CLOV is -1.64 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guild Holdings Company (GHLD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GHLD is 25.02 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NRGV is -3.11 vs. an industry ratio of 41.20.





