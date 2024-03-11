After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2024 : ORCL, CASY, MTN, ASAN, OCUL, AVO, BWMN, LFMD, MYPS, NNBR, HRTG, CTMX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/11/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 29, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 13.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 25.32 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.20. This value represents a 6.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 23.24 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.07. This value represents a 17.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MTN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Asana, Inc. (ASAN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASAN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASAN is -15.81 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OCUL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OCUL is -8.83 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AVO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 47.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BWMN is -60.18 vs. an industry ratio of 99.30.



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LFMD is -11.11 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (MYPS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MYPS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MYPS is -107.00 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



NN, Inc. (NNBR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 58.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NNBR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NNBR is -19.44 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20.



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 8.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRTG and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTG is 7.05 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70.



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 104.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTMX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CTMX is 250.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





