After-Hours Earnings Report for March 11, 2022 : BLDP, GOL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLDP is -36.13 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20.



Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 54.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for GOL is -1.35 vs. an industry ratio of -38.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





