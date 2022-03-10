After-Hours Earnings Report for March 10, 2022 : ORCL, WPM, ULTA, DOCU, QFIN, SHLS, AMPH, BLNK, ZUMZ, AVO, LEU, NVGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/10/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ORCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ORCL is 18.74 vs. an industry ratio of 53.00.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 36.54 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $4.60. This value represents a 34.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 21.74 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 1400.71 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 0.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 3.27 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHLS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SHLS is 81.00 vs. an industry ratio of 61.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The medical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 137.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMPH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPH is 27.12 vs. an industry ratio of -10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BLNK is -20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZUMZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.74%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AVO had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 15.65 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.93. LEU reported earnings of $1.46 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -36.30%. In the past year LEU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 602.38%. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 525.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for NVGS is 27.41 vs. an industry ratio of -27.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





