After-Hours Earnings Report for March 1, 2022 : CRM, ROST, HPE, CNR, PLUG, AMC, JAZZ, FSLR, SRPT, SGMS, CELH, SWX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 03/01/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 178.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 87.00 vs. an industry ratio of 20.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 44.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -34.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 19.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2022. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 41.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 905.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of -43.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 900.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CNR is 11.27 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -42.15 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 93.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMC is -6.99 vs. an industry ratio of 115.60.



Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 16.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JAZZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -0.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for JAZZ is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of -0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 0.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FSLR is 17.72 vs. an industry ratio of 33.50.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.51. This value represents a 37.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SRPT is -14.08 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a 38.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SGMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -51.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SGMS is 36.58 vs. an industry ratio of -91.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CELH is 456.36 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SWX had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -70.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SWX is 17.52 vs. an industry ratio of -29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





