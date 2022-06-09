After-Hours Earnings Report for June 9, 2022 : DOCU, MTN, SFIX, CMTL, CANG, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/09/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -409.55 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $9.17. This value represents a 36.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 30.46 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 216.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SFIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 92.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -6.30 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 111.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 41.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cango Inc. (CANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 114.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CANG is 27.83 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 52.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 13.18 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





