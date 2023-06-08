After-Hours Earnings Report for June 8, 2023 : DOCU, MTN, BRZE, NAPA, PL, AVO, AMSWA, BBCP, CMTL, VVOS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/08/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 116.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is 238.42 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.88. This value represents a 3.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 33.58 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Braze, Inc. (BRZE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BRZE and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BRZE is -24.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The alcohol company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NAPA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NAPA is 23.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Planet Labs PBC (PL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PL is -9.02 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 29.98 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSWA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSWA is 50.04 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMTL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 18.71 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VVOS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VVOS is -1.04 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.





