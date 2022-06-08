After-Hours Earnings Report for June 8, 2022 : FIVE, PAGS, ABM, GEF, OXM, AVO, YEXT, AMSWA, QMCO, GHM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/08/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 34.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 24.42 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PAGS is 18.91 vs. an industry ratio of -1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ABM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 13.88 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 58.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GEF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 9.59 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 47.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVO is 31.68 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 57.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YEXT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -7.71 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00.



American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMSWA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSWA is 58.39 vs. an industry ratio of 115.20.



Quantum Corporation (QMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for QMCO is -6.58 vs. an industry ratio of -21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Graham Corporation (GHM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GHM is -12.30 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.





