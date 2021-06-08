After-Hours Earnings Report for June 8, 2021 : CASY, ABM, CVGW, CMTL, AMSWA, LMNR, BEST

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/08/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 59.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 26.98 vs. an industry ratio of -169.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The building maintenance & services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ABM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for ABM is 15.03 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 27.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CVGW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -29.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CVGW is 34.64 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CMTL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for CMTL is 24.71 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. AMSWA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AMSWA is 99.20 vs. an industry ratio of 47.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Limoneira Co (LMNR) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 212.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is 276.43 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BEST Inc. (BEST) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 48.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BEST is -13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.





