After-Hours Earnings Report for June 7, 2023 : TCOM, GME, SMAR, HCP, VRNT, OXM, GEF, SMTC, CURV, RENT, LAKE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/07/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 416.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 39.02 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gamestop Corporation (GME)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 67.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is -48.41 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 39.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -40.68 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10.



HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.37. This value represents a 11.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HCP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HCP is -26.49 vs. an industry ratio of -20.10.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 7.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 21.20 vs. an industry ratio of 24.00.



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.74. This value represents a 6.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 8.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



Greif, Inc. (GEF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 45.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters GEF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for GEF is 12.03 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 132.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -141.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is -147.27 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70.



Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 43.48% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CURV is 4.60 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 28.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RENT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.49%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RENT is -1.47 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60.



Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 14.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 13.41 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





