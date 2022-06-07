After-Hours Earnings Report for June 7, 2022 : CASY, GWRE, SMAR, VRNT, BBCP, SOL, LMNR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/07/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -11.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.61. This value represents a 56.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GWRE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for GWRE is -41.61 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.52. This value represents a 85.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -24.62 vs. an industry ratio of -36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 13.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRNT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 30.87 vs. an industry ratio of 111.60.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 16.15 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Renesola Ltd. (SOL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 220.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SOL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SOL is 44.64 vs. an industry ratio of 45.30.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LMNR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -45.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -77.50 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.





