After-Hours Earnings Report for June 7, 2021 : MRVL, COUP, MTN, HQY, SFIX, REVG, BBCP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/07/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 111.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 47.75 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.01. This value represents a 621.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COUP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2021 by -30.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -62.06 vs. an industry ratio of -34.50.



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.67. This value represents a 78.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MTN is 95.52 vs. an industry ratio of 69.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 47.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 94.30 vs. an industry ratio of 67.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -94.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 269.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REVG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 21.89 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for BBCP is 29.38 vs. an industry ratio of -326.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





