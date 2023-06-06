After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2023 : CASY, PLAY, RNW, YEXT, BASE, SFIX, LMNR, SKIL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/06/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 1.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CASY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CASY is 19.48 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50.



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 13.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PLAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -39.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 10.04 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is -20.19 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Yext, Inc. (YEXT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YEXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -30.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



Couchbase, Inc. (BASE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BASE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BASE is -15.10 vs. an industry ratio of -17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SFIX is -2.51 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Limoneira Co (LMNR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LMNR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -47.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -159.70 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00.



Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SKIL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SKIL is -1.82 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





