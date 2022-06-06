After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2022 : HQY, COUP, NGL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/06/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 56.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -8.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 106.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year COUP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -29.12 vs. an industry ratio of -36.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The oil refining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 166.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NGL is -3.80 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00.





