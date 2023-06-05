After-Hours Earnings Report for June 5, 2023 : HQY, GTLB, CXM, JOAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/05/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 53.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HQY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 58.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GitLab Inc. (GTLB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. GTLB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GTLB is -36.66 vs. an industry ratio of -18.00.



Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CXM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CXM is -329.50 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



JOANN, Inc. (JOAN)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 170.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters JOAN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -84.85%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JOAN is -1.02 vs. an industry ratio of 9.30.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.