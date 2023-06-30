After-Hours Earnings Report for June 30, 2023 : BTCY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Biotricity, Inc. (BTCY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BTCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BTCY is -1.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





