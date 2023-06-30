News & Insights

Earnings

After-Hours Earnings Report for June 30, 2023 : BTCY

June 30, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/30/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Biotricity, Inc. (BTCY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BTCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2022 by -12.5%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BTCY is -1.65 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.