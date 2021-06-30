After-Hours Earnings Report for June 30, 2021 : MU, SJR, FC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/30/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 117.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is 15.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SJR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2020 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for SJR is 25.44 vs. an industry ratio of 25.90.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2021. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 806.25 vs. an industry ratio of 75.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.