After-Hours Earnings Report for June 3, 2021 : AVGO, CRWD, LULU, DOCU, WORK, COO, MDB, FIVE, SAIC, PD, PHR, ZUMZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/03/2021. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.43. This value represents a 30.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 20.22 vs. an industry ratio of 85.40.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is -344.66 vs. an industry ratio of -35.30.



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 313.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LULU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for LULU is 49.50 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOCU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2020 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DOCU is -626.66 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80.



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WORK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for WORK is -109.25 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.12. This value represents a 106.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. COO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -29.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2021 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 29.52 vs. an industry ratio of 47.50.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.10. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -64.20 vs. an industry ratio of -35.30.



Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 172.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -160%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 42.65 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (SAIC) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 7.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SAIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -2.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SAIC is 14.70 vs. an industry ratio of 35.40.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -46.20 vs. an industry ratio of -35.30.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PHR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -71.84 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40.



Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2021. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZUMZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2020 by -68.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUMZ is 13.98 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60.





