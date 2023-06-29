After-Hours Earnings Report for June 29, 2023 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, ACCD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/29/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 25.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 34.78 vs. an industry ratio of 7.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 21.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2022 by -2.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 15.76 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 68.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 41.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 17.31 vs. an industry ratio of 2.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Accolade, Inc. (ACCD)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.64. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACCD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCD is -6.78 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.





