After-Hours Earnings Report for June 29, 2022 : DCT, MLKN, NG, SGH, CDMO, FC, POWW, CULP, NEPT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/29/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DCT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DCT is 468.75 vs. an industry ratio of -42.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MLKN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -10.91%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for MLKN is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 4.60.



Novagold Resources Inc. (NG)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. NG reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 12.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SGH and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 7.01 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50.



Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is 86.33 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2021 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 44.61 vs. an industry ratio of 22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMMO, Inc. (POWW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 75.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWW and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for POWW is 7.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 418.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CULP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -125%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -43.25 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10.



Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.10. This value represents a 75.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEPT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -50%. The days to cover, as reported in the 6/15/2022 short interest update, increased 250.09% from previous report on 5/31/2022. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NEPT is -0.13 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.





