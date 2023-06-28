After-Hours Earnings Report for June 28, 2023 : MU, CNXC, FUL, WOR, BB, FC, AOUT, CULP, AEMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/28/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.71. This value represents a 168.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MU had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -160.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for MU is -12.65 vs. an industry ratio of -12.60.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.55. This value represents a 6.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CNXC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 7.63 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



H. B. Fuller Company (FUL)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 9.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters FUL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 15.36 vs. an industry ratio of 8.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.96. This value represents a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 12.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -26.58 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



Franklin Covey Company (FC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 34.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is 33.08 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 320.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AOUT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2023 by -61.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AOUT is 191.00 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Culp, Inc. (CULP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.45. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CULP is -1.79 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 36.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AEMD is -0.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





