After-Hours Earnings Report for June 28, 2022 : PRGS, AVAV, XAIR, AEMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/28/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 19.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PRGS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.06%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 14.73 vs. an industry ratio of 120.80.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2022. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 60.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AVAV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2022 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 61.81 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for XAIR is -5.31 vs. an industry ratio of -0.80.



Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AEMD is -1.83 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.