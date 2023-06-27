After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2023 : JEF, AVAV, TGAN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2023. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 28.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -29.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2023. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 240.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 72.21 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 75.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for TGAN is -7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.





