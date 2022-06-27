After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2022 : NKE, TCOM, CNXC, JEF, DLNG

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/27/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 12.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 30.68 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.19. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TCOM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is -48.27 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.62. This value represents a 10.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CNXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 50.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JEF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JEF is 8.26 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80.



Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 19.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DLNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2021 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for DLNG is 4.60 vs. an industry ratio of 7.00.





