After-Hours Earnings Report for June 23, 2022 : FDX, BB, CAMP, VTGN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 06/23/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



FedEx Corporation (FDX)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The transportation company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.91. This value represents a 37.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for FDX is 11.09 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



BlackBerry Limited (BB)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for BB is -26.60 vs. an industry ratio of 111.90.



CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2022. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 1400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CAMP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2021 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2023 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is -32.62 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80.



VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for VTGN is -4.64 vs. an industry ratio of -0.90.





